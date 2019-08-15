  • Lockdown lifted at Polk County school after parent reported seeing 2 armed men dressed in black

    By: Jason Kelly

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A lockdown was lifted Thursday morning after a parent reported seeing two armed men near the Davenport School of the Arts, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the parent called 911 shortly after 8:15 a.m. to report that the men were dressed in black and armed with rifles or assault weapons.

    Investigators said they searched nearby neighbors, where they discovered two men dressed in black.

    Deputies said the men told them they were not walking around with the BB guns or displaying them.

    Investigators said they will have an increased presence at school for several days as a precaution.

    Osceola County Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said classes have resumed, but students may check out for the day.

    She said counseling will be provided to anyone who seeks it.

    Security was heightened at nearby Loughman Oaks Elementary School and Ridgeview Global Studies Academy, but the schools have resumed normal operations.

    No one was injured.

