Lockdown lifted at Polk County school after parent reported seeing 2 armed men dressed in black

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A lockdown was lifted Thursday morning after a parent reported seeing two armed men near the Davenport School of the Arts, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the parent called 911 shortly after 8:15 a.m. to report that the men were dressed in black and armed with rifles or assault weapons.
Related Headlines
Investigators said they searched nearby neighbors, where they discovered two men dressed in black.
TRENDING NOW:
- HOA asks Army veteran to remove Puerto Rican flag at Kissimmee home
- Man convicted of killing parents, brother over Bulgarian web cam girl gets life sentence
- Florida mother angry over rezoning threatens to shoot up school, deputies say
- ‘It's disgusting’: UCF student claims stranger sent her explicit photo through AirDrop app
Deputies said the men told them they were not walking around with the BB guns or displaying them.
Investigators said they will have an increased presence at school for several days as a precaution.
Osceola County Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said classes have resumed, but students may check out for the day.
Read: 7th case of rabies confirmed in Polk County, sheriff says
She said counseling will be provided to anyone who seeks it.
Security was heightened at nearby Loughman Oaks Elementary School and Ridgeview Global Studies Academy, but the schools have resumed normal operations.
No one was injured.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}