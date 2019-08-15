Seventh case of rabies confirmed in Polk County, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Another case of rabies in Polk County was confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office Animal Control section, a news release said.
It’s the seventh case of the year, the release said.
Last week, a Polk City resident reported they found a dead bat in the dog kennel area of their property on Derosa Road.
The release said five dogs had access to the kennel.
Polk County Animal Control picked up the bat and had it tested for rabies.
Officials said the five dogs that had access to the bat had been vaccinated for rabies.
“Please make sure your animals are up to date on their vaccinations. This is a great example of responsible pet ownership,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
The dogs were quarantined and treated.
