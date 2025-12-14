Local

Lake Mary wins first state football title on Hail Mary touchdown

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
MIAMI, Fla. — Lake Mary scored a thrilling Hail Mary touchdown on the game’s final play and beat Vero Beach 28-27 to capture their first state football championship in school history.

Notre Dame signee Noah Grubbs connected with FIU signee Barrett Schulz inside the five-yard line and when he almost got tackled, Tavarius Brundidge Jr. took the ball and scored with no time remaining.

Lake Mary trailed 21-3 at halftime at Pitbull Stadium in Miami and scored nine points in the final fifteen seconds of the game to complete the thrilling comeback.

