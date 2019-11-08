Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show tickets on sale

SANFORD, Fla. - Get ready to fly! Tickets for the inaugural Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show are now on sale.
It will be the first air show held at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport in 25 years. The event will run from Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2020.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the air show.
Organizers announced the event will feature the Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy and a display of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-ballistic missile launcher.
The THAAD launcher can be deployed to anywhere in the world to intercept and destroy offensive ballistic missiles.
The C-5M Super Galaxy is the largest transport aircraft in the U.S. military and one of the largest in the world.
The event will also feature the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team. The team is a six-aircraft flight team that performs low-level, precision-flying demonstrations featuring tactics and maneuvers.
Organizers announced they are offering a 40% off discount during a special Veterans Day weekend announcement sale that runs Friday through Monday at 11:59 p.m.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show, visit here.
