London judge: Brightline owes $115M in damages to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group emerged victorious in its lawsuit against Miami-based passenger rail Brightline after a judge at London’s High Court awarded Virgin $115 million in damages.

Judge Mark Pelling ruled Thursday that Brightline “failed to prove that the [Virgin] brand had ceased to be a brand of international high repute” when it canceled its deal with Branson in August 2020.

The court’s ruling “demonstrates the strength of our business and brand following Brightline’s attempts to breach a long-term licensing agreement,” a Virgin Group spokesperson said. “We continue to work with the most dynamic partners across the world to bring ideas to life and change business for good.”

