Looking for brunch? Downtown Orlando restaurant hosting fairytale-themed brunch this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hop on a carriage and experience the magical combination of breakfast and lunch this weekend.

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen will host its special fairy-tale-theme ‘Bibbidi-Bobbidi’ Brunch on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

Downtown Orlando is one of the participating WOB locations.

Here are some options on the fairy-themed brunch menu:

Gaston’s Flat Iron Steak & Eggs: Flat iron steak topped with two eggs of any style, toast, potatoes, and more.

Pooh’s Hot Honey Chicken Sliders: Fried chicken covered in spicy honey in two brioche slider buns.

Nemo’s Fishbowl of Sweet Fries: A magical version of a Cinnamon Roll-- sweet potato fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with vanilla icing.

Moana’s Bananas Foster French Toast

Also, there will be a special cocktail menu with a magical touch, including the Bibbidy Bobbidy Bellin, Into the Unknown, and Tinkerbell Spell Shot.

Brunch will start at 11 a.m., and all guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite fairy tale-themed outfit.

For more information on the menu and other participating locations, click here.

