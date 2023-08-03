‘Free First Mondays’ returns to Leu Gardens in August

ORLANDO, Fla. — While the wildly popular Dinosaurs exhibit has become extinct for 2023 at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando, you can still check out all things the venue has to offer.

And you can do it for free!

On Aug. 7, “Free First Mondays” returns to Leu Gardens.

You can stroll the gardens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando

The regular price for admission is waived and the cutoff time for entry will be at 5 p.m.

Free First Mondays goes on hiatus during special exhibits like Dinosaurs, which ran from April 8 to July 30.

Leu Gardens 2023 Dinosaur Exhibit concluded July 30. Leu Gardens Dinosaur Exhibit

If you’re planning to visit Aug. 7, be sure to include the kiddos.

In addition to free admission day, Story Time at Leu Gardens, presented by Orange County Library System, will be held at 10 a.m.

Mark your calendars for Story Time, Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10 am. This is a free indoor event for families with little ones, infants to 5 years old, presented by Orange County Library System. Plus, August 7 is free admission day for the day. pic.twitter.com/bvkQnlKPBw — Harry P. Leu Gardens (@LeuGardens) August 1, 2023

If you can’t make this month’s Free First Mondays, your next chance will be on Sept. 4.

For information about Leu Gardens, including upcoming events, click here.

