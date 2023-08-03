ORLANDO, Fla. — Saffron, the newborn baby mandrill born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, could almost fit in the palm of your hand.

The pint-sized mandrill is part of the same species Rafiki from “The Lion King” is based on.

Disney officials said Saffron was born on July 24. They said since then, she’s been bonding and clinging tightly to her mother, Hazel.

“Similar to how a human soothes a baby by rocking it back and forth, Hazel will often groom Saffron to comfort her,” officials said. “The bond between the two has been inseparable, and even Saffron’s sister Ivy has yet to hold her.”

Read: 2 zebra foals born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Mandrills are well known for their vibrant colors, including brilliant shades of blue, red and pink on their faces and yellow manes. They also have colorful backsides that help their family groups identify each other.

Officials said their colorations and patterns are unique, and no two hair strands are identical. The monkeys develop their individual and bright coloring by 3 or 4 years old.

Read: Seeing double: Twin cotton-top tamarin monkeys born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney officials said only about 4,000 mandrills remain in the wilds of Africa. They said Saffron’s birth is an example of how Disney works with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to help ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species.

Photos: Pint-sized baby mandrill born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Saffron the mandrill Saffron the newborn baby mandrill born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 24. She is now bonding with her mother, Hazel, in the treetops of their habitat on Kilimanjaro Safaris. (Aaron Wockenfuss/Walt Disney World)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group