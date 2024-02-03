Looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift, check out this local market

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lady Lake Farmers and Craft Market is hosting a sweetheart Market.

The themed market will be at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb 13.

Local Vendors will be selling handcrafted, homemade and homegrown items that can be unique for a Valentine’s Day gift.

The market will also have a live performance by guitarist Bobby Blackmon with a special love song setlist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The weekly Tuesday market can average more than 500 shoppers.

Guests can walk around the market and find an array of local honey, vegetables, cheese, fresh flowers and more.

The park it golf cart accessible and offers ample car parking.

See the map below for the location of the event.

