In need of an island vacation? This airline will soon offer direct flights from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for spring break, an airline that flies to the tranquil island of Bermuda will soon offer direct flights from Orlando.

BermudAir will start offering direct flights from Orlando to Bermuda beginning March 26.

The airline will have special one-way fares from the U.S. starting at $99, including taxes.

BermudAir currently flies out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The island is a two-hour flight away from the east coast.

The airlines will be flying out of OIA three times per week -- on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Bermuda is a British overseas territory in the western Atlantic Ocean and is known for its lively culture, diverse culinary landscape, unique shopping and vibrant water sports.

