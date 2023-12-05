‘Luminous: The Symphony of Us’ fireworks show premiers Tuesday at Disney’s EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A brand-new fireworks show premiers Tuesday night at one of Central Florida’s theme parks.

Disney shared a sneak peek Monday at what visitors can expect every night at EPCOT.

Disney crews have been working on the debut of the “Luminous: The Symphony of Us,” fireworks show.

Disney says the full show will include fireworks, fountains, and lights.

The show will also feature new music and some classic Disney tunes.

