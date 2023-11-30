‘Walt the Dreamer’: New statue of Walt Disney at center of new EPCOT project

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney himself will be at the center of a new project coming to EPCOT.

Disney revealed a new statue this week called “Walt the Dreamer.”

Disney officials said the statue is part of the World Celebration Gardens.

Engineers installed the statue behind Spaceship Earth where a new central hub will be located.

Officials say the statue represents Walt Disney’s dream of the original EPCOT project.

