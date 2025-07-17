Paw Patrol: Belle Isle’s new K9, Belle, helps officers find missing child with autism

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — Police in Belle Isle have added a new member to their force, a bloodhound named Belle, who is already making a significant impact.

Belle, a six-month-old, sixty-pound bloodhound, has been trained to help locate missing children, adults, and suspects.

Although she is still completing her final training, officers report that she has already been a valuable asset in the field.

“She tracked a missing autistic child to an area, a half mile track, did not locate child at the time, when we followed back up that’s where she was picked up,” said police chief Travis Grimm.

Bloodhounds are renowned for their exceptional scent-tracking abilities, which makes them particularly effective in search and rescue operations.

Although Belle did not initially locate the child, her tracking led officers to the area where the child was eventually found.

