Luxury homebuilder debuts swanky new homes near downtown

A new 43-home community from one of the nation’s most prolific builders of luxury homes has opened south of downtown Orlando.

Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) announced Nov. 8 it has opened its model home for Haven Oaks, a community that will rise on about 14 acres south of Holden Avenue, west of South Orange Avenue and east of Orange Blossom Trail.

Featuring three-, four- and five-bedroom home designs with between 2,065 and 3,277 square feet of space, new builds are available at Haven Oaks starting in the mid-$500,000′s up to about $700,000.

