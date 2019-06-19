Lyft hits 'Minnie Van' milestone as it becomes Disney's official ride sharing service

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ride-share company Lyft is expanding its service across the most magical place on earth.
Lyft announced Tuesday it's now the official partner of Walt Disney World and Disney Land.
The announcement comes as Lyft celebrates bringing 1 million guests to the parks in its special "Minnie Vans."
Those Minnie Mouse-themed vehicles will not only transport guests to the parks, but also in between parks, officials said.
“The update will make it easier to request a Minnie Van ride, find the most convenient pickup location, and even select a wheelchair accessible vehicle,” a post on the Disney Parks Blog said.
Lyft said new enhancements will be added to the Walt Disney World Resort service as early as this fall.
Our popular Minnie Van transportation service at the Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating a major milestone – 1 million guests magically transported! https://t.co/8r4tt1yV8g pic.twitter.com/rhPX5kmsHq— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 18, 2019
