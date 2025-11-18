‘Machete maniac’ arrested after chasing victim and shattering car window

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on Friday after a domestic disturbance involving an individual wielding a machete in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which later nicknamed the man ‘machete maniac,’ responded to the incident after the man, identified as Leodan Gallo, drove to the victim’s apartment complex, initiated an altercation, and followed the victim’s vehicle erratically.

At the intersection of Homestead Road N and Alabama Rd S, Gallo exited his vehicle and struck the rear window of the victim’s vehicle with a machete, shattering the glass.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno stated, “I am incredibly proud of my deputies and detectives’ quick actions that led to putting this dangerous, reckless criminal behind bars. Violence of any kind has no place in our community.”

Precinct Sergeants observed Gallo causing a scene and yelling in the parking lot before following the victims inside to the lobby.

Gallo attempted to flee by getting into his vehicle, reversing, and accelerating forward, hitting deputies with his driver’s side door.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop nearby and arrested Gallo, finding two machetes within arm’s reach in his vehicle.

Detectives from the 2nd Precinct Crime Section assumed the investigation and established probable cause to arrest Gallo for multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group