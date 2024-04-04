Magic’s $500M downtown entertainment district to take next steps

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Magic’s Sports + Entertainment District is in line for a key city vote this month, according to CEO Alex Martins.

Leadership for the $500 million project — set to be built on roughly 8.43 vacant acres to the north of the city of Orlando-owned Kia Center — wants it to go before Orlando City Council later this month, Martins said after an April 3 Sports Business Journal panel event at the arena. If approved, that would put the development on a path to kick off construction by the end of this year.

San Francisco-based JMA Ventures LLC and Houston-based Machete Group are working with the Magic’s SED Development LLC on what will be a 900,000-square-foot, mixed-use project. Included in the first phase of development will be:

