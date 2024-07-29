Majors Investments building in Ivanhoe Village hits market for $15.5M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A collection of properties known as the Majors Investments building in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village district has hit the market with an asking price of $15.5 million.

The offering consists of five properties: 2000, 2008 and 2010 N. Orange Ave., 316 E. Harvard St. and 321 E. Yale St. Combined, the buildings offer 41,051 square feet.

Former mayor of Winter Springs Paul Partyka of NAI Realvest is handling the sale for the owner, Ilya Mikhailov. Mikhailov was not available for comment.

