Make-A-Wish Kids live like royalty at Disney’s Once Upon A Wish Party

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World recently turned into a real-life fairytale for nearly 50 children with critical illnesses who were treated like royalty at the magical *Once Upon A Wish Party*.

The two-day event, hosted by Disney and Make-A-Wish, was filled with unforgettable moments — from princess makeovers to one-on-one time with beloved Disney characters. For many of these kids and their families, it was a chance to escape the stress of medical treatments and just enjoy being kids.

At Disneyland Paris, 16-year-old Eve Wilson performed in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle — an experience she called life-changing after losing her eyesight years ago.

“Today I had the most amazing opportunity to perform in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle here at Disneyland,” Eve said. “I was losing my eyesight and I couldn’t see anything. To get to come here and being able to see again... it’s amazing.”

Back at Walt Disney World, the celebration kicked off Disney’s Week of Wishes — a global effort that brought joy to hundreds of wish kids across the world, from Tokyo to Hong Kong to California.

Delaney Binker, one of the wish kids, lit up the entire trip.

“The smile she’s had the entire trip says everything you need to know,” said Delaney’s dad. “Only Disney can do it better than anyone else.” Delaney’s grandma added, “We are just grateful. For Delaney to make a wish... *(tearing up)* ... They made our wishes come true.”

Make-A-Wish and Disney have been partners for over 45 years, granting more than 165,000 wishes — including many during this special week.

And the magic continues right here in Central Florida.

Make-A-Wish Central Florida will host its **31st Annual Wishmakers Ball** on **May 10th** at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando. The event will be emceed by 9 Family’s own Greg Warmoth and Tom Terry. All proceeds go toward helping even more children feel the magic of a wish come true.

