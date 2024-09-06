Making ends meet at minimum wage can be done in Central Florida — for some

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Faith Karwacki chose to make less money. She has no regrets.

The Orlando resident knows first-hand what a difference a few dollars can make. Having chosen to leave a high-paying job in favor of a different kind of life where her pay hovers close to minimum wage, she’s now more in touch with the dubious nature of financial security than ever before.

Karwacki wakes up at 4 a.m. and heads to work to make bagels — boiling and then baking — at Jeff’s Bagel Run. She has been with the company for five months, starting off at the College Park shop on Edgewater Drive and transferring to the newly opened Winter Park location.

