Man, 25, accused of fatally shooting man in doorway of Orlando apartment

Trevon Lamons Police said they arrested Trevon Lamons, 25, Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm. (Orlando Police Department)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said Tuesday that they’ve arrested the man who shot and killed another man at Orlando apartment complex earlier this month.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Dover Gardens Apartments. Officers said they found Dexter Owens, 34, unconscious with several gunshot wounds in the doorway of an apartment.

Owens died of his injuries.

Police said they arrested Trevon Lamons, 25, Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into a dwelling.

