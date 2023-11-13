Man, 83, dies following crash in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — An 83-year-old man died following a crash in Melbourne early Monday morning.

Melbourne police said the crash happened after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Wickham Road and Business Center Boulevard.

Officers said the driver of a convertible BMW attempted to make a lefthand turn in the path of a Mercedes SUV.

Police said Frank Tantillo, 83, of Melbourne, died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the crash, call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Whitright at 321-608-6731.

