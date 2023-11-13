Local

Eastbound lanes of Sanford road closed due to crash

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sanford crash Sanford police said the crash happened after 1 p.m. on Lake Mary Boulevard near 17-92 east of the entrance of the Seminole County School Board entrance. (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of a busy Sanford road are closed due to a crash on Monday afternoon.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Sanford police said the crash happened after 1 p.m. on Lake Mary Boulevard near 17-92 east of the entrance of the Seminole County School Board entrance.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Read: We’re monitoring the Caribbean; Texas storm could become tropical as it moves over Florida

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read