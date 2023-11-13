Eastbound lanes of Sanford road closed due to crash

SANFORD, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of a busy Sanford road are closed due to a crash on Monday afternoon.

Sanford police said the crash happened after 1 p.m. on Lake Mary Boulevard near 17-92 east of the entrance of the Seminole County School Board entrance.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Read: We’re monitoring the Caribbean; Texas storm could become tropical as it moves over Florida

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

#Traffic Due to a crash investigation, eastbound Lake Mary Blvd will be closed from 17-92 to east of the Seminole County School Board entrance. Please take alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Rv57ohvkiA — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) November 13, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group