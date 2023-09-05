Police: Boy, 5, accidentally shot himself, man at Casselberry home

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and a man Monday at a home, the Casselberry Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. at a home on Jackson Court near Concord Drive.

Investigators said Keevon Lawson, 27, brought a gun to the home and laid it on a table.

“Lawson left his firearm unsupervised while he played video games with the other adults present,” a police spokesman said.

Police said the boy then picked up the gun and shot a single round, shooting himself in the leg and Deion Smith in the left hip.

They said the shooting was an accident, but Lawson was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for obstruction of justice.

Investigators said the obstruction charge was added because Lawson hid the gun involved in the shooting.

