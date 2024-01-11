Man accused of deadly shooting near downtown Orlando to face judge Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The suspect in a deadly shooting in Orlando is set to face a judge Thursday afternoon.
The Orlando Police Department shared video of officers escorting 24-year-old Montrey Hughley after his arrest Wednesday.
Investigators said Hughley shot and killed 36-year-old Derrick Alexander.
Police said they found Alexander with a gunshot wound in a crashed car on Saturday at West Pine Street and South Westmoreland Drive.
Hughley faces a charge of second degree murder with a firearm.
His initial court appearance is scheduled at 1 p.m. Thursday.
