0 Man accused of cold case murder of Navy recruit in Sanford denies knowledge of victim, video shows

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is accused in the 34-year-old cold case murder of Pamela Cahanes, a Navy recruit who was found murdered and sexually assaulted in the yard of an abandoned home in Sanford.

Investigators said new DNA technology linked her alleged killer, Thomas Garner, to the crime.

The State Attorney’s Office released hundreds of documents and hours of interviews and much of it dates back 30 plus years to when Cahanes was murdered.

TRENDING NOW:

One of the interviews shows Garner's reaction when investigators confront him and accused him of killing her.

Investigator: You Mr. Thom Garner?

Garner: Yeah.

Investigator: So nice to meet you sir.

Even before investigators knocked on the door of Garner's home in March for this initial interview, they knew he was the man they were looking for in the 34-year-old murder.

Investigator: So, we are working a historical case out of Orlando, out of the base. We are trying to get some help.

Show you some pictures, maybe help identify some things.

But Garner told investigators his memory was a little foggy surrounding Cahanes' murder.

Investigator: This is her right here. Do you remember back then in ‘84, people talking about it?

Garner: 1984, how many years ago was that?

Investigator: 34 and a half.

Garner: I can't remember 10 years ago.

Investigator: Does she look familiar to you?

Garner: I don't recognize her, I probably wouldn't recognize half the people I was in the military with.

After Garner was arrested and charged with Cahanes’ murder, he continued to deny any involvement.

Investigator: When she was found there was semen on her, OK? And they have taken that semen and done analysis over the years and it has very recently been proven that it is yours. It is your DNA, so how do you explain your semen on her?

Garner: I don't know, I don't know how that can be possible. I mean this is bizarre. This is almost like the "Twilight Zone."

Garner: What I'm going to do is maintain my innocence and that's the way it is.

There are hundreds of pages along with crime scene pictures, many of which are too gruesome to show.

Garner's next court appearance is set for September.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.