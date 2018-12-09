0 Man accused of Daytona Beach double homicide denied bail, screams in court

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - When 19-year-old Damon Kemp came into court Sunday morning, he was screaming.

Kemp is facing two second-degree murder charges after two 19-year-olds were found shot and killed Friday evening, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police found Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden shot to death in an apartment along the 500 block of Jimmy Ann Drive around 8 p.m., police spokeswoman Lyda Longa said.

Members of the victims' families were present at the first appearance hearing.

The judge found probable cause for the two murder charges and denied bail to Kemp.

Emotional first appearance for Damon Kemp. He entered the court room screaming. Victims family members also screaming. Judge did find probable cause. Kemp will remain behind bars until his next court date. He’s facing 2 counts of 2nd degree murder. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Olj4c60CgP — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) December 9, 2018

Investigators said they believe the shooting may have occurred Thursday. Deputies initially started investigating the area after receiving reports of an armed burglary.

According to loved ones, Ingraham was a student at Bethune-Cookman University and had been taking a semester off.

Police said Kemp and the victims knew each other.

The deaths remain under investigation.

Family says the two victims - Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden - are cousins. The two lived in the Jade Park Apartments together. This picture below is of Ingraham. loved ones say he was a caring man and a talented boxer. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/K1PYi5xzSM — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) December 9, 2018

#BREAKING: Just interviewed the @DBCops1 police chief, who says his officers have their suspect in custody. He’ll be charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder. I’ll be putting together the story for #TV27at10 and #WFTVat11. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/l5fgWVslcT — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) December 9, 2018

@DBCops1 currently working a double homicide on city’s west side. Nothing further will be released this evening. Press release coming. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) December 8, 2018

