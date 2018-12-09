DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - When 19-year-old Damon Kemp came into court Sunday morning, he was screaming.
Kemp is facing two second-degree murder charges after two 19-year-olds were found shot and killed Friday evening, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Related Headlines
Police found Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden shot to death in an apartment along the 500 block of Jimmy Ann Drive around 8 p.m., police spokeswoman Lyda Longa said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'There is a gator eating a man!' 911 calls reveal panic when alligator attacks 85-year-old man
- Boy rakes leaves to earn money for gravestone for best friend who died
- Disney guest injured on tube ride at Typhoon Lagoon water park
- Woman tricks thief with glitter-filled package
Members of the victims' families were present at the first appearance hearing.
The judge found probable cause for the two murder charges and denied bail to Kemp.
Emotional first appearance for Damon Kemp. He entered the court room screaming. Victims family members also screaming. Judge did find probable cause. Kemp will remain behind bars until his next court date. He’s facing 2 counts of 2nd degree murder. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Olj4c60CgP— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) December 9, 2018
Investigators said they believe the shooting may have occurred Thursday. Deputies initially started investigating the area after receiving reports of an armed burglary.
According to loved ones, Ingraham was a student at Bethune-Cookman University and had been taking a semester off.
Police said Kemp and the victims knew each other.
The deaths remain under investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Family says the two victims - Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden - are cousins. The two lived in the Jade Park Apartments together. This picture below is of Ingraham. loved ones say he was a caring man and a talented boxer. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/K1PYi5xzSM— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) December 9, 2018
#BREAKING: Just interviewed the @DBCops1 police chief, who says his officers have their suspect in custody. He’ll be charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder. I’ll be putting together the story for #TV27at10 and #WFTVat11. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/l5fgWVslcT— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) December 9, 2018
@DBCops1 currently working a double homicide on city’s west side. Nothing further will be released this evening. Press release coming.— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) December 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}