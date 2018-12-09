  • Man accused of Daytona Beach double homicide denied bail, screams in court

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - When 19-year-old Damon Kemp came into court Sunday morning, he was screaming.

    Kemp is facing two second-degree murder charges after two 19-year-olds were found shot and killed Friday evening, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. 

    Related Headlines

    Police found Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden shot to death in an apartment along the 500 block of Jimmy Ann Drive around 8 p.m., police spokeswoman Lyda Longa said.

    TRENDING NOW: 

    Members of the victims' families were present at the first appearance hearing. 

    The judge found probable cause for the two murder charges and denied bail to Kemp. 

    Investigators said they believe the shooting may have occurred Thursday. Deputies initially started investigating the area after receiving reports of an armed burglary. 

    According to loved ones, Ingraham was a student at Bethune-Cookman University and had been taking a semester off. 

    Police said Kemp and the victims knew each other. 

    The deaths remain under investigation.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories