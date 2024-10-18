Man accused of setting multiple fires in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Cocoa Beach said a man has been arrested after setting multiple fires.

Officers said Eric Doyle was arrested Tuesday afternoon after setting two fires.

He’s been charged with two felony counts of malicious land burning and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Police said anyone who witnessed the fires is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3344.

