Man accused of shooting gun while driving drunk in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said a man was arrested after shooting a gun from his truck while he was driving drunk.

Deputies said Nathaniel Wadleigh was arrested for discharging a firearm from a vehicle and driving under the influence near ‘Be Back’s Lounge’ on Aurora Road Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies and officers from the Melbourne Police Department said they responded to reports of shots fired in the area, where witnesses reported seeing a man in a red truck firing a gun.

Officials said Wadleigh left the scene before law enforcement arrived but was quickly located by a Melbourne police officer in a nearby parking lot.

Wadleigh was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and DUI.

