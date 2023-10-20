Local

Man accused of shooting, killing man in Orange County

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Julian Farinacci Deputies said Julian Farinacci, 31, shot and killed Aaron McCloud, 44, on Kailua Lane around 4 a.m. on Saturday. (Orange County Jail)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man over the weekend.

Deputies said Julian Farinacci, 31, shot and killed Aaron McCloud, 44, on Kailua Lane around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said Farinacci remained on scene but wasn’t arrested until Thursday.

He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

