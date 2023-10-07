Man accused of shooting at Orlando officers arrested, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of shooting at officers has been arrested, the Orlando Police Department said.

According to a news release, on Sept. 26, Orlando police were called to assist an armed robbery victim when they discovered an armed person near Conley Street and Short Avenue.

Read: Chief: Manhunt underway after robbery suspect opens fire on police officers in Orlando

Investigators said the incident then turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Carlos Rosas.

Read: Edgewater police arrest suspected gunman, fiancé after 3 shot, 1 killed in the woods

Rosas is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery with a firearm.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the shooting.

Chief: Manhunt underway after robbery suspect opens fire on police officers in Orlando A man who engaged police officers in a shootout in Parramore is on the run, Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group