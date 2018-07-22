0 Man arrested after accidentally shooting, killing father-in-law during fight, deputies say

UMATILLA, Fla. - A 29-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after Marion County deputies said he accidentally shot and killed his father-in-law while fighting with his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s current boyfriend Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Benjamin Martin was arrested after deputies said an AR-15 rifle he was holding discharged and hit 51-year-old William Hall in the chest, killing him. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. along SE 260th Avenue in Umatilla.

Investigators said Martin had driven to his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s house and started a fight with her current boyfriend over a car.

During the fight, Martin took a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at the boyfriend, who began punching him to defend himself.

An off-duty Groveland police officer, who is related to Martin’s wife, showed up at the house and broke up the fight between Martin and the boyfriend, prompting Martin to pull an AR-15 rifle out of his car and point it at the boyfriend, deputies said.

The boyfriend then rushed Martin, trying to deflect it away from him, when the gun fired and hit Hall, deputies said.

Another round hit the boyfriend’s thigh, causing a superficial wound that was treated at the scene, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martin was arrested in 2012 on charges of aggravated assault related to a road rage incident.

He is currently being held in the Marion County jail on $45,000 bail.

