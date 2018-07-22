FHP: Fatal crash on S.R. 528 appears to be caused by road rage

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash Saturday on the beachline that witnesses said appears to have been related to road rage, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on the Brevard County side of State Road 528 near mile marker 49 around 7:20 p.m., troopers said.
Witnesses told troopers a Ford Mustang and another red car were traveling east on the 528 and appeared to be involved in a road rage incident when the red car struck the rear of the Mustang and fled.
After the initial impact, the Mustang swerved into the westbound lanes and crashed into an SUV, troopers said.
The driver of the Mustang died at the hospital, according to FHP.
Troopers are looking for the red car, which has an “Endless Summer”-style license plate and a sticker on the back that says “Hammock Kippy.”
The investigation is still active.
Troopers did not identify the driver of the Mustang.
