Man arrested after pointing laser light at helicopter, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after he pointed a laser light at a helicopter Saturday.

    Deputies arrested Joshua Simpkins, 24, who is facing a felony charge after he carelessly pointed a laser light at a helicopter pilot.

    Officials said it is illegal to point a laser light at a helicopter as it puts flight crews in danger.

    No other details were released.

