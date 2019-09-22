Man arrested after pointing laser light at helicopter, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after he pointed a laser light at a helicopter Saturday.
Deputies arrested Joshua Simpkins, 24, who is facing a felony charge after he carelessly pointed a laser light at a helicopter pilot.
Related Headlines
READ: Standoff with police at Daytona Beach hotel ends after man asks for soda, officials say
Officials said it is illegal to point a laser light at a helicopter as it puts flight crews in danger.
No other details were released.
ARRESTED: Joshua Simpkins, 24, is facing a felony charge of pointing a laser light at a pilot after he carelessly did so to our helicopter on 9/21. Not only is it illegal but it puts our flight crew in grave danger. Which in turn puts our community in great risk. pic.twitter.com/TNBGmPQrEM— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 21, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}