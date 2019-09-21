  • Standoff with police at Daytona Beach hotel ends after man asks for soda, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn , Megan Cruz

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police were at the scene of a standoff at the Ocean Breeze Hotel on North Atlantic Avenue.

    On Saturday morning, police said they received reports that a man had barricaded himself inside his hotel room and had a hand grenade.

    The hotel was evacuated for precautionary reasons.

    Investigators identified the man as David Allen, of Atlantic City.

    Around 1:30 p.m., officials arrested Allen after he reportedly asked them for a soda. They brought him one, placed it outside his room, then shocked him with a Taser when he came out to get it.

    Investigators said they found a grenade with him but it was a dummy. He did not have a hostage in the room with him, according to officials.

    Police have cleared the scene and workers and guests are now allowed back inside the hotel.

