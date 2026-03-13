Man arrested after stealing septic tank in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a bizarre theft.

A man faces multiple felony charges after authorities say he used a rented truck to steal a septic tank and thousands of dollars in electrical supplies from a Dunnellon construction site.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report on Feb. 27 in the 21600 block of W. Highway 40.

Investigators identified Alfio Nocifora as the suspect through surveillance footage recorded at the scene.

The footage showed two separate incidents involving the septic tank and approximately $2,500 worth of electrical pipe.

Authorities said Nocifora returned to the property a day after an initial attempt to take the items failed.

Deputies said Nocifora first arrived at the construction site and attempted to steal the large tank with a 2013 Toyota Corolla.

He attempted to move the septic tank using the sedan, but the plan failed when a Jeep Cherokee arrived at the scene.

Nocifora fled the area before he could secure the property.

The following day, Nocifora allegedly returned to the site with a rented U-Haul truck.

During this second attempt, he successfully loaded the septic tank and the electrical pipe into the vehicle, investigators said.

Deputies noted that the truck’s license plate and U-Haul identification number had been covered with tape to obscure the vehicle’s identity.

Detectives later identified Nocifora from the surveillance video and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Law enforcement officers eventually located him in Citrus County.

Nocifora is charged with grand theft, unlawful use of a two-way device, and intentionally obscuring a license plate during the commission of a crime.

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