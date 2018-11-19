Man arrested for possession of 'mother of Satan' explosives ordered back to jail

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A judged ordered Monday that the Volusia County man deputies said had enough explosives to blow up his block will remain behind bars.
A judge decided Monday morning to revoke Jared Coburn's bond.
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies testified that Coburn sent threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend. That, along with the amount of chemicals he had, plus prior arrests for assault and animal abuse, all played a major factor in the judge’s decision.
READ: Sheriff: Mason jars filled with 'mother of Satan' explosives found at Lake Helen home
Coburn is facing charges of possessing explosives and two counts of making a destructive device.
Coburn's mother and uncle testified to his character Monday. They said he's a good man and that these allegations are out of character for him.
Deputies said they found an explosive material known as TATP inside the Lake Helen home where Coburn was staying with his uncle, after they got an anonymous tip about him bragging about his explosives.
Detectives said they found various devices and materials inside the home when they searched it including almost 20 ounces of TATP.
The sheriff said it's a popular explosive among terrorists groups, known as “mother of Satan.”
Investigators said there was enough material inside the home, depending on how it was used, to at least damage the home or worse.
On Monday, the judge also ordered a psychological evaluation while Coburn is in custody.
The case is scheduled to be re-evaluated Dec. 12.
