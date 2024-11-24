Man in the center of the taser gas station fire now arrested for battery charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — After a week-long trial ended in favor of Osceola County Deputy David Crawford, the man at the center of the explosion who suffered severe burns has been arrested.

According to police records, Jean Louis Barreto-Baerga was arrested Friday, the same night that Deputy Crawford was found innocent of discharging his taser and lighting Barreto on fire.

Saturday, Barreto-Baerga stood before an Osceola County Judge, not for the case involving the taser-gas station fire but for battery.

Court records have not given details of the incident but have him listed as an inmate with no bond and stated that Barreto-Baerga was arrested by Kissimmee police Friday on a warrant for aggravated battery of a pregnant person.

For days on end, Barreto traveled back and forth inside the Orange County courtroom after the confrontation with Crawford at a WaWa gas station for reckless driving back in 2022.

In an attempt to subdue Barreto-Baerga, Crawford deployed his taser near the gas station, possibly aiding in setting off a massive explosion that also burned Barreto.

Crawford told the jury it was not his actions that started the fire, evident by the fact that the taser was under a car and not even scorched in those flames.

Crawford said the fire was not started by him, and he was as surprised as anyone when the fire ignited, burning him too.

Friday, the jury found Crawford not guilty of negligence after he was accused of Tasing a gas-covered motorcycle rider – igniting a fire that left the victim with serious burns.

