Warm weather returns after quick cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cool start to the weekend, a warming trend will get going heading into Sunday.

Tonight, clear skies will continue, and overnight lows will be less chilly, falling into the mid-40s. Some patchy frost will be possible in areas northwest of Orlando.

Warmer weather quickly returns for Sunday. We will again see sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

The warming trend continues for Thanksgiving Week, with sun on Monday and Tuesday and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The big travel day on Wednesday also looks good, with dry conditions and highs in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be dry and warm, with increasing clouds and highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday, which could spark a few showers and bring highs down in the 60s and 70s for the back end of the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend.

