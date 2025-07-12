Orlando driver dies in Volusia County crash on S.R. 11.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers report a deadly crash on State Road 11 north of State Road 40, leading to the death of a 48-year-old male Nissan driver.

The crash happened when a Nissan going south on SR-11 swerved into the northbound lane and hit a 2022 Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer head-on.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash to discover why the Nissan veered into the opposite lane. Witnesses saw the vehicle cross directly into the oncoming Silverado’s path.

The identities of the drivers involved have not been released and further details about the exact location of the crash beyond ‘north of SR-40’ remain unspecified.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic accident on SR-11.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group