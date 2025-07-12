Mid-90s heat and high humidity in Central Florida, with rain and flooding risks by Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat will be our main focus for this first part of the weekend before better rain chances start to return on Sunday.

High temperatures can push into the mid-90s today. The heat index is a factor due to the increased humidity we have seen building over the past few days.

Just about everyone in central Florida will see a heat index over 100° and a few isolated spots mainly north of Orlando will have a heat index close to 105 during the day.

Isolated to scattered rain chances this afternoon May save some of us from the heat but we will not see widespread rain until we get into Sunday and Monday.

WEEKEND AM WX 7-12-25

During those days, we could see some isolated flooding, especially along the coast.

Those heavy rains will continue into the middle of next week.

