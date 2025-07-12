Fire officials report two dogs died in early morning house fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando fire crews arrived at a house fire on Polk Street shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and promptly put out the flames.

One person was taken to the hospital for burn injuries and two dogs died in the fire. The resident impacted by the fire will stay with family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and crews have started a fire watch to monitor the situation.

Fire officials state that the quick action of emergency crews prevented additional damage, although the investigation into the fire’s cause is still ongoing.

