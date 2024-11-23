Have you seen him? Police search for missing 12-year-old boy in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old John Quincy Ruffin Jr.

Ruffin Jr. was last seen today, November 23, leaving his home near the 5000 block of Millenia Boulevard at approximately 12:00 p.m.

He was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and black slides.

If you have any information about where Ruffin Jr. may be, please contact the Orlando Police Department.

