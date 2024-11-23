Firefighters battle semi-trailer fire on I-75 carrying load of potatoes

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a semi-trailer fire on Interstate 75 Saturday morning.

The Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire near mile marker 349 on I-75 southbound around 4:42 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found a 53-foot refrigerated semi-trailer on fire, with flames originating from the rear wheels and ventilating through the cargo trailer.

The semi-trailer was carrying a load of potatoes.

OFR said they were about to shut down the refrigerator to prevent further complications.

One of the dispatch units used 1,500 gallons of water to successfully extinguish the fire and cool down the affected wheel and trailer areas.

Firefighters said the fire is believed to have originated in the wheel area due to a tire failure, which led to subsequent tire and trailer fire.

Officials said the driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.

Marion County Fire Rescue’s Engine 11 and the Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group