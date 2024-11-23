Car passenger dies after crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car passenger has died following a crash Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:52 p.m. in Osceola County.

According to a news release, a 2019 Chevy Equinox was driving northbound on the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 226 in the inside lane.

Investigators said the 2018 Hyundai Accent was traveling northbound on the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 226 in the outside lane.

Troopers said the Chevy Equinox was driving into the inside shoulder and over-corrected right into the direct path of the Hyundai Accent.

FHP said that, as a result, the front of the Chevy collided with the left side of the Hyundai. Troopers said this impact caused the Chevy to run off the roadway onto the right shoulder. The driver was not injured.

Troopers said the Hyundai collided with a tree as a result. The driver, the front passenger, and the rear passenger were transported to the hospital.

The Hyundai front passenger was later pronounced deceased, troopers said.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

