Police look to identify accused armed robber in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department are on the lookout for a suspected armed robber who allegedly held up a convenience store Saturday.
NSBPD responded around 6:21 a.m. to the Circle K located at 2450 State Road 44, where a white male with a firearm reportedly demanded money from the cash register before running off, according to NSBPD.
The suspect was described as around 6 feet, 4 inches tall and between 40 to 60 years of age with dark-brown hair and a blue mask with yellow stripes, according to a facebook post.
No injuries occurred during the robbery.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact NSBPD.
