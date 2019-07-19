Man charged with animal cruelty after 2 horses found emaciated in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after two horses were discovered emaciated in the Pine Lakes neighborhood, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they arrested Kyle Brower on a warrant at his home on Holly Branch Road near State Road 44 and Royal Trails Road.
Related Headlines
An arrest report said an animal control officer traveled to the home July 1 after someone reported a very thin horse lying in a pasture.
TRENDING NOW:
- Flames engulf home near Winter Garden
- Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl at Orlando apartment complex
- Father in coma, mother recovering after toddler daughter killed on family bicycle ride
- Deputies: Social media videos flaunting guns, text-messaged plans land men back behind bars
The report said the horse's lack of muscle and body fat exposed its skeleton beneath its skin.
A veterinarian who was called to the home determined that the horse's weakness and inability to stand were because of starvation, and she recommended that it be euthanized, the report said.
Read: How does Animal Services decide whether to euthanize a dangerous dog?
Investigators said Brower owned another horse that was unable to stand or walk because it was emaciated. They said its skeleton was also visible beneath its skin.
The horse was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter to be treated, the report said.
Brower was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of animal cruelty.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}