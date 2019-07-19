  • Man charged with animal cruelty after 2 horses found emaciated in Lake County

    By: Jason Kelly

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after two horses were discovered emaciated in the Pine Lakes neighborhood, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies said they arrested Kyle Brower on a warrant at his home on Holly Branch Road near State Road 44 and Royal Trails Road.

    An arrest report said an animal control officer traveled to the home July 1 after someone reported a very thin horse lying in a pasture.

    The report said the horse's lack of muscle and body fat exposed its skeleton beneath its skin.

    A veterinarian who was called to the home determined that the horse's weakness and inability to stand were because of starvation, and she recommended that it be euthanized, the report said.

    Lake County Sheriff's Office
    Investigators said Brower owned another horse that was unable to stand or walk because it was emaciated. They said its skeleton was also visible beneath its skin.

    The horse was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter to be treated, the report said.

    Brower was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of animal cruelty.

