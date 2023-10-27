Man convicted of killing Daytona Beach police officer sentenced to 30 years in prison

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man convicted of killing a Daytona Beach police officer was sentenced in court Friday.

Othal Wallace was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of the officer.

In September, a Clay County jury found Wallace guilty of manslaughter.

Wallace shot and killed Officer Jason Raynor in June 2021.

Because he was not convicted of murder, Wallace does not face the death penalty.

Instead, he will spend no more than 30 years in prison.

