Man critically injured in shooting by Orange County deputies after fleeing traffic stop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition after being shot by Orange County deputies overnight at the intersection of Orlando Central Parkway and Presidents Drive.

The incident happened at approximately 1 AM when deputies tried to stop a vehicle. The man allegedly fled the scene carrying a gun, leading deputies to return fire.

After the shooting, deputies provided first aid to the man before he was taken to a hospital. The incident is now under investigation.

Sheriff John Mina has announced that bodycam footage will be made public within the next 30 days.

