Man dies after Ocala shooting, police say

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said the man died from his injuries at the hospital following a shooting Saturday night.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night, the Ocala Police Department said.

According to a news release, police officers were called to the 1700 block of Northwest 1st Street for a shooting around 9:40 p.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who was shot and then was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

They ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department at 352-369-7000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling *TIPS or clicking here.

